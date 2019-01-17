Steer brings $18,000 at Farm Show

HARRISBURG, PA. — A record-breaking 435 market animals from across the Keystone State sold at the annual junior livestock sale Jan. 8, during the 2019 Pennsylvania Farm Show.

The grand champion market lamb, exhibited by Emily Valentine, Bedford Co., sold for $4,200 to Bedford Ford and Bedford Chrysler.

New Holland Stables purchased Alexa Miles’ grand champion market goat for $2,700. Miles is from McDonald, Washington Co.

Amerrah Hennessey’s grand champion market hog sold to Hatfield Quality Meats for $4,000. Hennessey is from Vanderbilt, Fayette Co.

Michael Butz’s grand champion market steer sold for $18,000 to buyers Giant Foods and Bell & Evans. Butz hails from Lancaster Co.

The reserve grand champion market lamb, exhibited by Callie Taylor, Timblin, Armstrong Co., sold to Hoss’s Steak and Sea House for $3,700.

Elon Horchler’s reserve grand champion market goat sold for $2,500 to John Rock Inc. Horchler is from New Wilmington, Lawrence Co.

Autumn Zundel from New Alexandria, Westmoreland Co., sold her reserve grand champion junior market hog to Bell & Evans Poultry, Fulton Bank, and Snyder’s Concessions for $3,100.

Bell & Evans Poultry also purchased Chloe Plesic’s grand champion rabbit meat pen for $1,000. Chloe is from York Springs, Adams Co.

Emma Kennerknecht of Saegertown, Crawford Co., sold her reserve champion rabbit meat pen to John Rock Inc. for $300.

Giant Foods bought Marissa Miller’s reserve grand champion market steer for $6,500. Miller is from Greenville, Crawford Co.

To end the sale of champions, the inaugural supreme champion showman, Heidi Barkley of Bedford Co., sold her market lamb to John Rock Inc. for $2,400.

Scholarships

Prior to the sale, 24 college students received $84,000 in scholarships through the Pennsylvania Farm Show Scholarship Foundation.

A percentage of earnings in the Sale of Champions, as well as donations, fund the scholarships.

Volunteer awards

Also at the sale, Jerry McCarty, Columbia Co., received the Outstanding Pennsylvania 4-H Sheep Leader Award. McCarty has been a 4-H leader in Columbia County since 1991.

The Outstanding Pennsylvania 4-H Swine Leader award went to Nelson Beam of Chester County.

Andrew Gourley of Corry, Warren Co., received Ira J. Coble Pennsylvania 4-H Beef Leader award, and the Outstanding Pennsylvania 4-H Goat Leader Award was given to Amanda Vockeroth of Philadelphia.