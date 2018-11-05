Steiner consignments top Ohio Holstein sale

WOOSTER, Ohio — The Ohio Holstein Fall Elite Sale, held Oct. 27, at the Wayne County Fairgrounds, averaged $1,740 on 50 live lots.

Topping the sale at $17,250 was Pine-Tree 7014 Achiev 7898, a winter calf sired by ABS Achiever-ET and from a 2-year-old dam milking over 100 pounds a day. She sold with a five-embryo contract to Gen Elite. Cookiecutter Holsteins, Denise Dickinson and Kyle and Luke Getty, Hudson Falls, New York, bought the calf consigned by Matthew Steiner, Marshallville, Ohio.

Jason Saria, Dumas, Texas paid $5,100 for MAJR 228 Dynasty 399-ET, a spring calf sired by MR Rubicon Dynasty-ET with seven generations Very Good and Excellent dams in the pedigree. She was consigned by Ramsier’s Willow Spring Farm, Rittman, Ohio.

Oakfield Solomon Tatum-ET, a fresh 2-year-old milking 105 pounds a day, sold for $3,600. Her dam is an Excellent 94 2E Damion and has five Excellent dams in her pedigree. She was purchased by Ross Russell, Russell Springs, Kentucky, and consigned by Matthew Steiner.

Steiner also consigned Pine-Tree 9882 Prof 7014-ET, a 2-year-old that sold for $3,500 to Ryan Musser, Rittman, Ohio, and Pine-Tree 6543 Jedi 7079-ET, which sold for $3,000 to Ross Russell.

Auctioneer for the sale was Steve Andrews, Wooster, Ohio, with Ted Renner, Dalton, Ohio reading the pedigrees. Ringmen were Randall Kiko, Ken Janes, Phillip Topp and Lynn Neuenschwander. The sale was managed by Dave Gunkelman and the Ohio Holstein Association.