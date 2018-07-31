Summit County junior fair sale sets new records second year in a row

For the third year in a row, Makala Jones exhibited the grand champion market steer at the Summit County Fair, which brought in a record bid of $28 a pound. Ron Marhofer Auto Family, represented by Nancy Marhofer, bought the 1,280 pound steer. (Catie Noyes photos)
(Scroll down for photo gallery;
click on an individual’s name to see a larger photo) July 28, 2018 Sale total: $143,786.60 (new record) Total Lots: 163 RABBITS Number of Market Lots: 9 Grand champion: Makala Jones Bid: $450 Weight: 13.1 pounds Buyer: Sarchione Chevrolet Reserve champion: Dylan Liepold Bid: $300 Weight: 13.9 pounds Buyer: Kristina Roegner for Ohio Senate
CHICKENS Number of Market Lots: 41 Grand champion: Seth Frient Bid: $950 (new record) Weight: 25.6 pounds Buyer: Jeannie Helms in memory of Jim Helms Reserve champion: Kristine Roegner Bid: $750 (new record) Weight: 30 pounds Buyer: Ron Marhofer Auto Family
TURKEY Number of Market Lots: 44 Grand champion: Cassidy Moore Bid: $1400 (new record) Weight: 37.6 pounds Buyer: Horvath Electric Reserve champion: Stash Apana Bid: $950 (new record) Weight: 37 pounds Buyer: Emmett Equipment Company
Ducks Number of Market Lots: 14 Grand champion: Cody Luther Bid: $925 (new record) Weight: 23.4 pounds Buyer: Hyde’s Automotive Reserve champion: Dylan Leipold Bid: $450 (new record) Weight: 23 pounds Buyer: Leppo Rents Welcome to the fairThe Summit County Fair was July 24-29 in Tallmadge, Ohio. < > < > 1 View Welcome to the fairThe Summit County Fair was July 24-29 in Tallmadge, Ohio. 2 View Summit_res_steerThe Summit County Fair reserve champion market steer, weighing 1,285 pounds, was shown by Chase Sedensky and purchased by Ron and Nancy Marhofer of Ron Marhofer Auto Family for a new record of $17 a pound. 3 View Summit_gr_chickenThe Summit County Fair grand champion market chicken pen, weighing 25.6 pounds, was shown by Seth Frient and purchased by Jeannie Helms in memory of Jim Helms for a new record of $950. 4 View Summit_res_lambThe Summit County Fair reserve champion market lamb, weighing 140 pounds, was shown by Stash Apana and purchased by Brad and Nancy Polen of Polen Meats and Zack, Jessica and Stetson Ranta of Dozer Enterprise for $6 a pound. 5 View Summit_res_turkeyThe Summit County Fair reserve champion market turkey, weighing 37 pounds, was shown by Stash Apana and purchased by Emmett Equipment Company, represented Chuck Soulek, for a new record of $950. 6 View Summit_gr_duckThe Summit County Fair grand champion market duck, weighing 23.4 pounds, was shown by Cody Luther and purchased by Paul and Paula Hyde of Hyde’s Automotive for a new record of $925. 7 View Summit_gr_turkeyThe Summit County Fair grand champion market turkey, weighing 37.6 pounds, was shown by Cassidy Moore and purchased by Horvath Electric, represented Jeff Moore, for a new record of $1,400. 8 View Summit_gr_goatThe Summit County Fair grand champion market goat, weighing 91 pounds, was shown by Abi Jones and purchased by Ron Marhofer Auto Family, represented by Nancy Marhofer, for a new record of $1,150. 9 View Summit_res_chickenThe Summit County Fair reserve champion market chicken pen, weighing 30 pounds, was shown by Kristine Roegner and purchased by Ron Marhofer Auto Family, represented by Nancy Marhofer, for a new record of $750. 10 View Summit_res_goatThe Summit County Fair reserve champion market goat, weighing 83 pounds, was shown by Abi Jones and purchased by Sarchione Chevrolet, represented by Ron Ziler, for $500. 11 View Summit_gr_lambThe Summit County Fair grand champion market lamb, weighing 143 pounds, was shown by Stash Apana and purchased by Ron Marhofer Auto Family, represented by Nancy Marhofer, for $8.50 a pound. 12 View Summit_res_rabbitThe Summit County Fair reserve champion market rabbit, weighing 13.9 pounds, was shown by Dylan Liepold and purchased by Kristina Roegner for Ohio Senate for $300. 13 View Summit_res_hogThe Summit County Fair reserve champion market hog, weighing 264 pounds, was shown by Luke Coblentz and purchased by Sarchione Chevy and Sarchione Ford, represented by Ron and Zoey Ziler and Wesley and Piper Brechbiel for $9.50 a pound. 14 View Summit County Fair ridesThe Summit County Fair was July 24-29 in Tallmadge, Ohio. 15 View Summit_gr_steerFor the third year in a row, Makala Jones exhibited the grand champion market steer at the Summit County Fair, which brought in a record bid of $28 a pound. Ron Marhofer Auto Family, represented by Nancy Marhofer, bought the 1,280 pound steer. 16 View Summit_gr_rabbitThe Summit County Fair grand champion rabbit pen, weighing 13.1 pounds, was shown by Makala Jones and purchased by Sarchione Chevrolet, represented by Ron Ziler, for a new record $450. 17 View Summit County Fair midwayThe Summit County Fair was July 24-29 in Tallmadge, Ohio. 18 View Catching some ZzzsWhen you've had a bit too much fair food and you just got to take a nap. 19 View Summit_gr_hogThe Summit County Fair grand champion market hog, weighing 291 pounds, was shown by Corey Soulek and purchased by Glenn Leppo of Leppo Rents for $11 a pound. 20 View Summit County Fair circus actThe Super 3 Ring Circus performed at the Summit County Fair July 28. 21 View Summit_res_duckThe Summit County Fair reserve champion market duck, weighing 23 pounds, was shown by Dylan Leipold and purchased by Glenn Leppo of Leppo Rents for a new record of $450. GOATS Number of Market Lots: 9 Grand champion: Abi Jones Bid: $1150 (new record) Weight: 91 pounds Buyer: Ron Marhofer Auto Family Reserve champion: Abi Jones Bid: $500 Weight: 83 pounds Buyer: Sarchione Chevrolet
LAMBS Number of Lots: 5 Grand champion: Stash Apana Bid: $8.50/pound Weight: 143 lbs. Buyer: Ron Marhofer Auto Family Reserve champion: Stash Apana Bid: $6/pound Weight: 140 pounds Buyer: Polen Meats and Dozer Enterprise
HOGS Number of Market Lots: 31 Grand champion: Corey Soulek Bid: $11/pound Weight: 291 pounds Buyer: Leppo Rents Reserve champion: Luke Coblentz Bid: $9.50/pound Weight: 264 pounds Buyer: Sarchione Chevrolet
STEERS Number of Market Lots: 10 Grand champion: Makala Jones Bid: $28/pound (new record) Weight: 1280 pounds Buyer: Ron Marhofer Auto Family Reserve champion: Chase Sedensky Bid: $17/pound (new record) Weight: 1285 pounds Buyer: Ron Marhofer Auto Family
Auctioneers and Ringmen: Matt Kiko and Eric Bevington, Kiko Auctioneers, Andy Stegh and John Stegh, ringmen Previous sale results: STAY INFORMED. SIGN UP!
Up-to-date agriculture news in your inbox!
<