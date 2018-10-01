The Future of Dairy Scholarship Returns for Third Year

PELLA, Iowa — For the third year, Lely North America is proud to present the Future of Dairy Scholarship Program. Five qualified students residing in either Canada or the United States are chosen annually to receive a one-year, $1,000 scholarship.

How to apply

To apply for the scholarship, students have to be at least 18 years of age, enrolled at an accredited institution of higher education for the 2018-19 academic year and in a program that can equip the student to contribute to the dairy industry. Students must also have been current or previous members of the 4-H or FFA organizations.

Entry requirements ask that students interested in applying submit the following items with their application:

An essay response to the following question (500–700 words): “How would you explain the benefits of dairy automation to consumers?” A 1–2 page personal resume depicting their previous leadership/organizational involvement A letter of recommendation from their 4-H or FFA advisor/leader/youth coordinator A letter of recommendation from an academic advisor

Interested applicants can find the official rules and apply online by visiting lely.com/scholarships. Submissions will be accepted until October 31, 2018, at 11:59 p.m. CDT and winners will be notified on or before November 22, 2018. Winners will be publicly announced no later than December 22, 2018.

