The Racing Report: Cody Bova

By -
0
93
Cody Bova prepares for the heat race at Fremont Speedway, in Sandusky County, Ohio, on April 26, 2025. (Matthew Chasney photo)

The Racing Report is a five-part photo essay shot at short tracks in Ohio, West Virginia and Pennsylvania that will run in Farm and Dairy through the summer. Each month we will feature a different driver from around the region. For the first installment, photojournalist Matthew Chasney went to Fremont Speedway, in Sandusky County, Ohio, on April 26 to follow sprint car racer Cody Bova.

“What’s the one thing I know now that I wish I knew when I started racing? That’s a good question,” Cody Bova repeats my question slowly and considers it while he rummages around the loft of his hauler looking for visor tear-offs. A prolonged silence descends until he climbs down the ladder and says “Patience.”

Bova, 31, is a seven-year veteran 410 sprint car racer from Struthers, Ohio. He got his first taste of racing at the age of 8, when his parents Joe and Sherri got him involved in karting. Soon enough he worked his way up through mini wedges and 305 sprint cars. He made the jump to 410 sprints in 2019 and has notched four feature wins along the way. Much of his success is thanks to the people around him — Bova Racing is a family affair, father Joe owns the team. His father-in-law, Scott Priester, serves as his crew chief and engine builder. His wife Kirstie runs Bova Racing’s social media, and the crew is made up of long-time family friends.

Early in his career Bova’s aggressive style would undermine him — he would force passes too early and it would lead to costly mistakes. He’s learned the value of patience since then. On this chilly, late April evening in the heat race for the All Star Circuit of Champions event at Fremont Speedway, his patience paid off. Despite having a faster car than race leader Adam Kekich, he didn’t immediately go for the lead. Instead, he bided his time and waited for his opponent to slip up. Then, he pounced to take first place.

During the 35-lap feature race, Bova romped to an early lead, but he slipped back to fourth on a restart. “We were too good too early,” he recalls. Cap Henry, Khalib Henry and Kasey Jedrzejek battled for the lead while Bova kept the pressure on and waited for his opportunity. Jedrzejek would wreck while Cap and Khalib traded blows until the end with Khalib coming out victorious. Bova and the team finished a season’s-best fourth place, Spirits were high as they loaded the hauler and headed down the turnpike. Steadfast in his patient, disciplined approach on the track, Bova has his eye on championship points at the end of the season. “Sometimes it’s about the big picture and not the moment.”

Click on the photo to enlarge the gallery. Use the left and right arrow keys or the arrows on the screen to navigate between photos.

The Racing Report: Cody Bova
1 of 18
Cody Bova, a seven-year veteran sprint car driver from Struthers, Ohio, prior to the All Star Circuit of Champions race at Fremont Raceway, in Sandusky County, Ohio, on April 26, 2025. (Matthew Chasney photo)
The Bova Racing crew prepares the car between heat races in the pits at Fremont Speedway on April 26, 2025. (Matthew Chasney photo)
Cody Bova signs autographs before the start of the All Star Circuit of Champions race at Fremont Speedway, April 26, 2025. (Matthew Chasney photo)
The spartan interior of Bova’s sprint car is adorned with the names of his wife and two children. (Matthew Chasney photo)
Bova leaves his hauler before qualifying. (Matthew Chasney photo)
Bova’s car was tight (less responsive to steering), but the crew made adjustments to improve the handling on the cool, grippy track surface. (Matthew Chasney photo)
Joe Bova, Cody's father, jacks the car up in the pits prior to the heat race. (Matthew Chasney photo)
Crew members change tires. (Matthew Chasney photo)
Cody Bova prepares for the heat race at Fremont Speedway, in Sandusky County, Ohio, on April 26, 2025. (Matthew Chasney photo)
Scott Preister is Bova’s crew chief, engine builder and father-in-law. Priester began his role as Cody’s crew chief after he retired from racing in 2017. (Matthew Chasney photo)
Cody Bova passes Adam Kekich for the lead in the heat race at Fremont. (Matthew Chasney photo)
Spirits were high in the pits after the heat race win. (Matthew Chasney photo)
The crew makes final preparations to the car before the feature race at Fremont Speedway, on April 26, 2025. (Matthew Chasney photo)
Bova takes the heat race win at Fremont Speedway, April 25, 2025. (Matthew Chasney photo)
Cody Bova racing Kasey Jedrzejek in the feature at Fremont. (Matthew Chasney photo)
Bova ran to an early lead in the 35 lap feature. (Matthew Chasney photo)
Crew members sprint to the track to refuel during open red flag conditions. (Matthew Chasney photo)
Bova and Priester debrief in the pits following a strong fourth place finish in the feature. (Matthew Chasney photo)

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY