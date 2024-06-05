The Racing Report: Norton Raceway Park

The Racing Report is a five-part photo essay shot at short tracks in Ohio, West Virginia and Pennsylvania that will run in Farm and Dairy through the summer. Each month we will bring you a different theme to ponder from a different track.

For the second installment, photojournalist Matthew Chasney visited Norton Raceway Park on May 25 for its first race in two years.

Norton Raceway Park née Barberton Speedway in southwestern Summit County, Ohio must have nine lives. In 2022, the track’s owner Greg Punty died. The future of the track was uncertain. Punty’s business partner, Dennis Knox, went through a lengthy probate fight, followed by a zoning controversy. Amid those challenges were more mundane hassles including a plumbing nightmare and no fewer than three rainouts leading up to the eventual, highly anticipated opening race.

Barberton (I’m sorry, but I’ll always call it that) opened in 1948. Appalachians drawn to work in the rubber industry in nearby Akron brought short-track Saturday nights north with them. Throughout the 1950s, the quarter-mile asphalt track drew the NASCAR Sportsman Series but since the 60s it has been home to regional and local racing.

This has given the track a distinctly local flavor. It’s a hidden gem that flies below the radar of the national racing attention but occupies a special place in the hearts of locals. Step inside the gates and it’s easy to see why. The grandstand is built into the hillside and the track buildings exude the accidentally cool, vintage patina of an old minor league ballpark. The short length ensures that drivers are never far from one another’s quarter panels.

As the 20th century progressed, development encroached. Roaring V8s and quiet suburban homes make for strange bedfellows. Additionally, running a race track is unimaginably hard work. Often it’s easier and more profitable for owners to sell the land for development and call it a day. It happens everywhere, but it didn’t happen here.

Ask a fan about their connection to the track and you’ll hear stories like that of a woman who films every race and uploads the footage to YouTube until the wee hours, or a man whose father worked 80 hours a week and connected with his kids at the track on Saturday nights. It was this community that showed up to the Norton Zoning Board hearing on a chilly March evening earlier this year to support the reopening. It was the fans who kept the speedway alive through all of its ups and downs for 76 years. This track is special because the community is special and the community is special because of this track.

On May 25, after a brief shower in the afternoon, Barberton/Norton finally reopened.

Barberton native Katie Wood drove to a fifth place finish in the Street Stock feature.
The Collmar family watching Cody Collmar compete in the Street Stock heat race.
Lisa Tulley of Akron has been a regular at the track since she was 6 years old watching her brother race. Saturday nights at the track became a lifelong tradition for her.
Former modified driver Lee McCreery shows a tattoo of the race car that he used to drive here.
The track is a haven for drivers on a budget. It gives weekend warriors and young, aspiring hot shots an affordable way to race - which is why Norton resident Kit Wilson has been coming here since the late 60s.
A caution flag flies during the Street Stock heat race. Norton’s short straights and tight corners can tempt drivers into making risky passes that sometimes end in a spin.
Sandy Kitchen of Barberton has been a fixture at the track since the late 60s. Her ex-husband raced there and she worked at the track for decades selling concessions, paying drivers and running the ticket booth.
The family of James Raines waits for him in the paddock. Raines lives nearby in Akron’s Kenmore neighborhood and he races in the Compact division exclusively at Norton. For the working class Raines family, racing is an expensive, but gratifying labor of love.
Late Model feature winner Mike Mazzagatti. Mazzagatti and his brother Pat saved the Barberton Speedway from foreclosure in 2016 before Greg Prunty and Dennis Knox purchased it.
Fans file out through the gates. For the Norton faithful, the next week will be full of their own wins and losses, frustrations and joys until the gates open again.

Matthew Chasney is a photojournalist born and raised in Cleveland. He graduated from Case Western Reserve University where he studied history and photography. His work focuses on ecology, culture and politics.

