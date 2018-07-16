Trumbull County Fair sale results 2018

<

1 View Trumbull grand carcass goat Logan Easterday sold his 42-pound grand champion carcass goat for $10.50 a pound to Max and Joyce Dade, of Camelot Therapeutic Center.

2 View Trumbull grand carcass hog Ella Nevinski sold her 171-pound grand champion carcass hog for $3 a pound to Dennis Benton, of the Mint Dental Team.

3 View Trumbull grand champion carcass lamb Mason Coelho sold his 28-pound grand champion carcass lamb for $17 a pound to Bryan and Caleb Carlson, representing BC Automotive.

4 View Trumbull grand champion dairy goat Courtney Hubbard sold her 92-pound grand champion dairy goat for $13 a pound to Grandmothers Who care, represented by Deb Jones (left) and Cathy Hogue. Jamie Lewis held the banner.

5 View Trumbull grand champion meat goat Nya Johnson sold her 92-pound grand champion market goat for $13 a pound to Cathy Hogue, of Grandmothers Who Care, with Jamie Lewis holding the banner.

6 View Trumbull grand champion steer Anistyn Williams sold her 1,282-pound grand champion steer for $3.50 a pound to Ralph and Lois Shelton, of Amsoil.

7 View Trumbull grand chicken Logan Nott sold his 22.5-pound grand champion pen of chickens for $14 a pound to Lisa Briggs, of Geauga Credit Union.

8 View Trumbull grand dairy feeder with banner Elizabeth Smallsreed sold her 580-pound grand champion dairy feeder for $1.60 a pound to Steve Gilanyi, of Gilanyi Farms.

9 View Trumbull grand duck Drake McFall sold his 10.2-pound grand champion market duck for $15 a pound to Sebastiano Joseph Particone.

10 View Trumbull grand goose Kolton Baer sold his 12.8-pound grand champion market geese for $15 a pound to John Kroner of the Review Newspapers.

11 View Trumbull grand hog A Hunter Griffis sold his 269-pound grand champion market hog for $15.50 a pound to Paul Hovis, of Hovis Tire.

12 View Trumbull grand market lamb Justin Hall sold his 150-pound grand champion market lamb for $20 a pound to Bob Thompson, of Governor Insurance.

13 View Trumbull grand rabbit Elijah Joo sold his 13.20-pound grand champion pen of rabbits for $10 a pound go Richard Houk of Green & Golden Farm, represented by Marsha Stanhope.

14 View Trumbull grand turkey Nathan Omerzo sold his 44.3-pound grand champion turkey for $35 a pound, to Pete and Sherry Leasome, of Noble Reynolds Insurance.

15 View Trumbull reserve carcass goat Corey Vanderslice sold his 25-pound reserve champion carcass goat for $4.50 a pound to John Kroner of the Review Newspapers.

16 View Trumbull reserve carcass hog Ethan Kimak (center) sold his 166-pound reserve champion carcass hog for $3.50 a pound to Larry and Lavonne Root, with Ariel Kimak (right).

17 View Trumbull reserve carcass lamb Mason Coelho sold his 34-pound reserve champion carcass lamb for $17 a pound to Rob Boulware, for Highland Field Services.

18 View Trumbull reserve carcass steer Andrew Barnett sold his 705-pound reserve champion carcass steer for $7 a pound to W.I. Miller & Sons, represented by Hudson Miller.

19 View Trumbull reserve champion dairy goat Kolton Baer sold his 68-pound reserve champion dairy goat for $5 a pound to Tom Levak, for Mark Thomas Ford.

20 View Trumbull reserve champion market lamb Laura Perticone sold her 155-pound reserve champion market lamb for $11 a pound to Sebastiano Joseph Perticone.

21 View Trumbull reserve champion meat goat Tate Smith sold his 84-pound reserve champion market goat for $19.50 a pound to Jim Brown Seed Sales, represented by Mike Rozzo.

22 View Trumbull reserve champion steer Luke Culp sold his 1,384-pound reserve champion steer for $4 a pound to Allen Geist, of Geist Associates. Holding the banner is Logan Culp.

23 View Trumbull reserve chicken Christian Socha sold his 23.3-pound reserve champion pen of chickens for $22 a pound to Rich and Debbie Lonardo, and Evan (front left), Mia and Maddison Quinlan, of Defense and Energy Systems.

24 View Trumbull reserve dairy feeder Grayson Moody sold his 556-pound reserve champion dairy feeder for $2.85 a pound to Jim Vins, with Drayton Willey, of Northside Farms.

25 View Trumbull reserve duck Wyatt Baer sold his 8.1-pound reserve champion market duck for $16.50 a pound to Martha Yoder for State Representative.

26 View Trumbull reserve goose Heidi Stiffler sold her 10.5-pound reserve champion market geese for $16 a pound to Martha Yoder for State Representative.

27 View Trumbull reserve hog Hunter Griffis sold his 252-pound reserve champion market hog for $10 a pound to Erik Hoover, of Cockeye BBQ.

28 View Trumbull reserve turkey Allison Rowe sold her 44.3-pound reserve champion turkey for $16 a pound to Lisa Briggs, representing Geauga Credit Union.