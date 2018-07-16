Trumbull County Fair sale results 2018

July 14, 2018 Sale Total: $363,582.25 Total Lots: 313
RABBITS Number of Pens of Three: 1 Grand champion: Elijah Joo Bid: $10/pound Weight: 13.20 pounds Buyer: Green & Golden Farm
MARKET CHICKENS Number of Market Lots: 38 Average: $13.66 with champions; $13.39 without Grand champion: Logan Nott Bid: $14/pound Weight: 22.5 pounds Buyer: Geauga Credit Union Reserve champion: Christian Socha Bid: $22/pound Weight: 23.3 pounds Buyer: Defense and Energy Systems
Trumbull grand carcass goat
Logan Easterday sold his 42-pound grand champion carcass goat for $10.50 a pound to Max and Joyce Dade, of Camelot Therapeutic Center.
Madison Murray sold her 843-pound grand champion carcass steer for $6 a pound to Dr. Charles Moxley, of Town and Country Veterinary Hospital.
TURKEYS Number of Market Lots: 17 Average: $11.03 with champions; $8.80 without Grand champion: Nathan Omerzo Bid: $35/pound Weight: 44.3 pounds Buyer: Noble Reynolds Insurance Reserve champion: Allison Rowe Bid: $16/pound Weight: 44.3 pounds Buyer: Geauga Credit Union
MARKET DUCKS Number of Market Lots: 12 Average: $11.19 with champions; $10.16 without Grand champion: Drake McFall Bid: $15/pound Weight: 10.2 pounds Buyer: Sebastiano Joseph Particone Reserve champion: Wyatt Baer Bid: $16.50/pound Weight: 8.1 pounds Buyer: Martha Yoder for State Represenative
MAKET GEESE Number of Market Lots: 5 Average: $16.64 with champions; $10.54 without Grand champion: Kolton Baer Bid: $15/pound Weight: 12.8 pounds Buyer: The Review Newspapers Reserve champion: Heidi Stiffler Bid: $16/pound Weight: 10.5 pounds Buyer: Martha Yoder for State Representative
CARCASS GOATS Number of Market Lots: 4 Average: $7/pound with champions; $580 without Grand champion: Logan Easterday Bid: $10.50/pound Weight: 42 pounds Buyer: Max and Joyce Dade/Camelot Therapeutic Center Reserve champion: Corey Vanderslice Bid: $4.50/pound Weight: 25 pounds Buyer: The Review Newspapers
MARKET GOATS Number of Market Lots: 5 Average: $10.25/pound with champions; $6.61/pound without Grand champion/county born and bred: Nya Johnson Bid: $13/pound Weight: 92 pounds Buyer: Grandmothers Who Care Reserve champion: Tate Smith Bid: $19.50/pound Weight: 84 pounds Buyer: Jim Brown Seed Sales
DAIRY GOATS Number of Market Lots: 5 Average: $6.33 with champions; $3.75 without Grand champion/county born and bred: Courtney Hubbard Bid: $13/pound Weight: 92 pounds Buyer: Grandmothers Who Care Reserve champion: Kolton Baer Bid: $5/pound Weight: 68 pounds Buyer: Mark Thomas Ford
CARCASS LAMBS Number of Market Lots: 15 Average: $7.91/pound with champions; $7.21/pound without Grand champion: Mason Coelho Bid: $ 17/pound Weight: 28 pounds Buyer: B.C. Automotive Reserve champion: Mason Coelho Bid: $17/pound Weight: 34 pounds Buyer: Highland Field Services
LAMBS Number of Market Lots: 28 Average: $7.13/pound with champions; $6.35/pound without Grand champion: Justin Hall Bid: $20/pound Weight: 150 pounds Buyer: Governor Insurance Reserve champion/intermediate shepherd: Laura Perticone Bid: $ 11/pound Weight: 155 pounds Buyer: Sebastiano Joseph Perticone Novice Master Shepherd: Blake Yendrek Senior Master Shepherd: Callae Moody Junior Master Shepherd: Seri Williams
DAIRY FEEDERS Number of Market Lots: 18 Average: $ 1.95/pound with champions; $1.91/pound without Grand champion: Elizabeth Smallsree Bid: $1.60/pound Weight: 580 pounds Buyer: Gilanyi Farm Reserve champion: Grayson Moody Bid: $2.85/pound Weight: 556 pounds Buyer: Northside Farms Outstanding project: Milenka Moody
CARCASS BEEF Number of Market Lots: 14 Average: $4.49/pound with champions; $4.07/pound without Grand champion: Madison Murray Bid: $6/pound Weight: 843 pounds Buyer: Town & Country, Dr. Moxley Reserve champion: Andrew Barnett Bid: $7/pound Weight: 705 pounds Buyer: W.I. Miller & Sons
STEERS Number of Market Lots: 32 Average: $3.52/pound with champions; $3.50/pound without Grand champion: Anistyn Williams Bid: $3.50/pound Weight: 1,282 pounds Buyer: Amsoil, Ralph and Lois Shelton Reserve champion: Luke Culp Bid: $4/pound Weight: 1,384 pounds Buyer: Geist Associates Born and Bred: Kolton Baer Senior/advanced showman: Luke Culp Intermediate showman: Nya Johnson Junior showman: Ronald Imhoff
CARCASS HOGS Number of Market Lots: 25 Average: $3.17/pound with champions; $3.17/pound without Grand champion: Ella Nevinski Bid: $3/pound Weight: 171 pounds Buyer: Mint Dental/Dr. Benton Reserve champion: Ethan Kimak Bid: $3.50/pound Weight: 166 pounds Buyer: Lavonne Root
HOGS Number of Market Lots: 94 Average: $3.25/pound with champions; $2.98/pound without Grand champion: Hunter Griffis Bid: $15.25/pound Weight: 269 pounds Buyer: Hovis Tire Reserve champion: Hunter Griffis Bid: $10/pound Weight: 252 pounds Buyer: Cockeye BBQ Novice Showmanship: Avery Rice Supreme/Intermediate Showmanship: Riley Phillips Senior Showmanship: Leeoria Willis Junior Showmanship: Ronald Imhoff
AUCTIONEERS/RINGMEN: Drew Turner, Duke Whiting, Mike Davis; Larry and Mike Postlethwait 4-H ROYAL COURT: King, Cody Bartholomew; Queen, Jennifer Greskovich; Prince, Cody Turon; Princess, Milenka Moody. Jr. Fair King, Christian Socha; Jr. Fair Queen, Leeoria Willis; Jr. Fair Princess, Callae Moody