Tuscarawas Co. Cattle Association holds annual meeting

ZOARVILLE, Ohio — The Tuscarawas County Cattle Association held its 33rd annual meeting at the Dutch Valley Restaurant, Feb. 13, and 98 were in attendance.

An officer election was held by member ballots. Don Himes, Kriss Raber, Eric Prysi and Mark Lewis were up for renewal, and the two new board nominees were Matt Graham and Kaci Himes.

The new directors for the two year term of 2023 and 2024 are Matt Graham, Don Himes, Mark Lewis, Eric Prysi and Kriss Raber. They will join Kevin Hinds, Jerry Prysi, Justin Specht, Fred Tuerler and Guy Zeigler.

Morgan Greenwood and Whitney Specht provided the 2023 Tuscarawas County Beef Queen Presentation. Kelly Shumaker, 15, daughter of Gary and Wendy Shumaker, was crowned beef queen. She is a member of the Town & Country 4-H Club and attends New Philadelphia High School.

Jillian Welch, 14, daughter of Kris and Desiree Welch, was crowned the first attendant. She is a six-year member of 4-H who attends Indian Valley Middle School.

Guest speaker Kaitlyn Hinds from Certified Angus Beef provided a presentation on the Certified Angus Beef program and its standards.