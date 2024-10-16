Upland pheasant hunt Nov. 3 in Ravenna

RAVENNA, Ohio — The Izaak Walton League of America Martin L. Davey Chapter will host an upland pheasant hunt for youth, apprentice and first-time hunters Nov. 3 at 9 a.m. at 9634 Newton Falls Road in Ravenna.

The event will include an opportunity to shoot trap (clay pigeons) and a simulated hunt with live birds.

Participants must be at least 10 years old, have a valid hunting license or apprenticeship license, bring a shotgun and wear required orange to attend the event. Ammunition will be provided, but donations of shot shells would be appreciated. Hot dogs and chili will also be provided.

This event is free to attend. However, all participants must email their registration to ttauche@embarqmail.com or register through the club website at izaakwaltonmld.org by Oct. 29. No walk-ins will be accepted.

Once registration is received, the club will notify participants with hunt times via email or telephone. Those wishing to hunt with a partner should register together. Registration needs to include the participant’s name, age, address, email address, phone number, parent name, location hunter education course was taken, hunting level (beginner, intermediate or skilled) and who (if anyone) they would like to hunt with.

For more information, contact club president Thom Tauche at 330-388-5149, vice president Dan Spicer at 330-647-8698 or secretary Tom Montoni at 330-388-5468.