Mystery photo from Ohio farmhouse identified

Item No. 1277
Item No. 1277

Hello from Hazard!

We have a guess for Item. 1277, which was a mystery photo submitted to us by Martha Martin.

Matt Oberholtzer from parts unknown emailed us to say that the Item. No. 1277 was taken at Wall Drug Store in Wall, South Dakota. I have no way to verify this information, but I asked Mr. Oberholtzer to tell us how he made this identification. We’ll let you if he reveals his secrets next week.

In case you missed Item No. 1277’s debut last week, Martha and her husband, Eldon Martin, discovered this photo when they purchased their farm near Cumberland, Ohio in Guernsey County, from his family’s estate. Eldon is now in his 80s and the picture could have been taken by his grandparents, parents, an aunt or an uncle. The photo had no information on it.

•••

We’ll move on to a new item next week. If you have an item you’d like to be identified, please submit it to editorial@farmanddairy.com.

