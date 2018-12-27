USDA announces financial assistance for fruit and vegetable growers

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) will provide $3.7 million of assistance to fruit and vegetable growers in 16 states through a GAP Assistance Program.

The goal of the program is to enhance market access by defraying costs of undergoing voluntary USDA Harmonized Good Agricultural Practices (GAP) audits beginning Jan. 2, 2019.

USDA’s Risk Management Agency will provide Agricultural Management Assistance (AMA) funds to cover up to 100 percent of the cost of the Harmonized GAP audit and the Harmonized GAP Plus+ audit.

Sixteen states are authorized by Congress to receive financial assistance for conservation and financial risk mitigation:

Connecticut, Delaware, Hawaii, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Utah, Vermont, West Virginia and Wyoming.

The funding will be available to assist producers in 2019 or longer, depending on availability of funds.

USDA’s Agricultural Marketing Service (AMS) offers several types of GAP audits to suppliers throughout the produce production and supply chain that focus on best agricultural practices to verify that fruits and vegetables are produced, packed, handled and stored in the safest manner possible to minimize risks of food safety hazards.

Producers pay fees that cover audit and administration costs, including auditor travel time and expenses.

For more information, contact AMS’ Specialty Crops Inspection Division, Audit Services Branch at 202-720-5021 or scaudits@ams.usda.gov.