USDA announces new FSA and Rural Development directors

WASHINGTON — Following a press release from President Joe Biden announcing the appointment of several regional appointments, the U.S. Department of Agriculture announced the appointments of five Farm Service Agency state executive directors and seven Rural Development state directors.

Bob Morgan has been appointed Rural Development State Director for Pennsylvania. Morgan spent 25 years in the investment, insurance and banking arenas assisting fellow Pennsylvanians in making decisions that impacted and improved their lives.

He also worked for eight years as Deputy Chief of Staff and District Director for Congressman Matthew A. Cartwright of Pennsylvania, working with community leaders on several major economic development initiatives designed to enhance the communities of the northeastern corner of the state.