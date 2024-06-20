USDA officials visit Akron urban farm

AKRON, Ohio — Urban farming allows for adaptability in shared landscapes, with each community being honored for its diversity of land access and ingenuity to be able to grow food on its land. Each urban farm gives the community it’s in an opportunity to realize the abundance of its land in a tangible way.

At an urban farm on the south side of Akron, Ohio, growers are incorporating the innovation and adaptability of urban agriculture in partnership with JoAnna House II & Outreach Center, a ministry that provides individuals in crisis a safe environment during recovery so they can prepare themselves for a successful transition into the community.

The program was highlighted June 12 during a visit from U.S. Department of Agriculture officials Dewayne Goldmon, senior advisor on racial justice and equity to Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack, and John Patterson, Ohio Farm Service Agency state executive director.

“The USDA is focused on shoring up the food system and to learn about ways they can interact with Ohio farmers towards that goal,” Goldmon said. “Visiting farms gives us examples of what can be done and how the USDA can support communities to build local economies.”

LaSalle Harris founded JoAnna House II in 2009, after she went through a drug recovery program, to assist women and others who were also on the journey of drug recovery. Her efforts expanded to include JoAnna House II urban farm about eight years ago, with the goal of teaching people how to work the land and how to provide sustenance for themselves, while offering a source of fresh local food.

Through the recovery program, Harris has multiple houses in the south Akron neighborhood to house and assist those in need of a sober place to live. The urban farm Harris said, “is about education and eating healthier, and is one way people can heal and grow.”

The mission of the JoAnna House II urban farm is to grow food that is affordable and cost-effective for the community. The food that is grown is given away or sold at a minimum price, giving residents access to high-quality, locally grown food.

“I have always had an interest in growing my own food and eating closer to the earth,” Harris said. “My grandfather had a farm in West Virginia, and he started my love of the land.”

Harris works directly with people in recovery on farming projects such as learning how to plant seeds and identify weeds and determine the best times to water the plants.

“The JoAnna House II urban farm has added vibrancy and color to the neighborhood, especially the addition of flowers to the farm as they add beauty to the neighborhood,” said Jill Higgins, a volunteer of over two years at the farm.

Imani Scruggs, an educator and 4-H youth developer at Ohio State University Extension of Summit County, works with students at the urban farm on financial literacy as a part of the urban farm’s enrichment. He teaches high school students how to create a budget and save money and works with them on short-term and long-term financial goals. Students also work directly at the farm, planting seeds and weeding.

Scruggs focuses on enriching the students with financial training so that they will be able to build upon their financial literacy skills for a lifetime.

“(I do it) to help build the financial skill set for the youth, for them to be successful in the future,” Scruggs said.

JoAnna House II urban farm receives support from USDA, FSA and OSU Extension programs to facilitate its work with high school students, members of the community and those in its recovery programs.

“We support reclaiming neighborhoods through urban farming and farming with service of the community in mind,” Patterson said.