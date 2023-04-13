Virtual Pennsylvania farm tour draws more than 6,000 viewers

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Tyler Beck of Beck Farms, Freeville, N.Y., and Chris Waddell of Apple Shamrock Dairy Farms, Townville, Pa., hosted two of American Dairy Association North East’s spring Virtual Farm Tours.

Waddell’s tour drew nearly 6,700 registrations, and Beck’s tour had 8,000, registrations – with the option to view the tour live or watch the recording later.

Two separate tour sessions, along with free lesson plans, took place on the same day at each farm, including:

A deep dive tour that focuses on how farms use technology and experts to provide care for their animals and the land for students in grades 6-12; and a general tour with that covers three primary areas on the farm – where calves live, where cows liv, and where cows are milked, for Pre-K- Grade 5.

Offered in real-time, the tours allow students and teachers to ask questions as the farmer host walks through the barns. The award-winning virtual program has garnered more than 550,000 viewers since 2018.

A third spring tour is set for May 25, to be hosted by Crystal Stambaugh Edwards of Pheasant Echos Farm, Westminster, Maryland. Registration information will be available closer to the date.

Watch Beck’s and Waddell’s tours here, or visit AmericanDairy.com, and click on “Virtual Farm Tours” under the “For Schools” tab.