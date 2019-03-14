W. Va. and OSU Extension produce podcast

WHEELING, W. Va. — Ohio County agriculture and natural resources agent Karen Cox is teaming with the Belmont County Extension educator from Ohio State University, Dan Lima, to expand information to West Virginians, Ohioans and the world via the “Extension Calling” podcast.

Extension Calling has been on the air for nearly 40 years as a partnership between WVU Extension Service and Ohio State University Extension. The hosts create and deliver timely content on current events and topics related to the farm, garden and home via the weekly radio program, which airs on Sundays in the region.

During the past few years, the show expanded listener opportunities to multiple times and stations. Cox and Lima hit the air weekly to share their expertise and knowledge about timely topics such as legislation, safety, livestock and vegetable production, tree care, food preservation, pasture management, natural resources, risk management, pest management and much more.

Now, listeners can tune in to a live recording of the 30-minute informational talk show — anytime, anywhere — via the Extension Calling podcast which is available through your podcasting app, as well online via WVU Extension Service and Ohio County’s website and Facebook pages.

Shows are posted with transcripts for the hearing impaired, and past editions of the podcasts can be found as well.

“Our objective is to share timely, research-based information with individuals who work shifts or jobs that don’t allow them to attend our traditional educational programming. This show also provides Extension with an opportunity to reach people where they are — in their homes, on the tractor, on an airplane or running on the trail,” Cox explained.

Those who have been tuning in to local radio stations in the area can still hear the Extension Calling radio program on Sunday mornings, and other times as broadcast around West Virginia and neighboring states.

“We are still recording our radio program for airing on Sundays,” said Cox. “The podcast just adds another platform for us to reach a broader audience, including those who can’t tune in during our regular scheduled programming or for those who want to take the show with them.”