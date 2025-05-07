Wayne National Forest closes Timbre Ridge Lake for dam repairs

NELSONVILLE, Ohio — The Wayne National Forest has closed Timbre Ridge Lake in Lawrence County, Ohio, for public safety after drawing down the pool to assess conditions at the dam.

Recent heavy rainfall created a slump, or a portion of earth that moves downslope, on the face of the dam. Since April 11, the forest service has drawn down the dam pool by approximately 48 inches to reach the lowest point of the slump. This will allow personnel to assess conditions and determine necessary repairs.

The closure order extends 50 feet from the lake’s shoreline or ordinary high water mark. The dam, boat ramp and dock are also closed. The closure area will be marked with a gate at the lower parking area off Palestine Church-Yarico Road. The closure order will be valid until lifted by the Forest Supervisor.

Currently, there are no impacts on public safety and wildlife. The forest service continues to monitor the structure daily with a local Incident Management Team.

As part of the Timbre Ridge Dam Emergency Action Plan procedures, the Wayne National Forest continues to collaborate with local elected officials and emergency response organizations about the issues of concern at the Timbre Ridge Lake Dam. The forest service is also coordinating with local emergency management agencies to ensure that community members remain aware and safe as the Incident Management Team makes all efforts to mitigate the situation. The forest service will inform and support local authorities if changes occur at the facility so they can notify the public promptly.

The full closure order and map will be available shortly on the forest service’s website at tinyurl.com/ybnakj2t.

The forest service will provide updates as they become available on its Facebook page at facebook.com/waynenationalforest.

For questions about the dam or the closure order, contact Wayne National Forest Public Affairs at 740-823-0841. For questions about emergency notifications and procedures, contact Lawrence County Emergency Management at 740-533-4375, Aid Township Volunteer Fire Department at 740-643-2198 or Aid Township Volunteer Fire Department Chief Matt Jenkins at 740-237-2011.