Wayne National Forest monitoring slump in Timbre Ridge Dam after heavy rainfall

NELSONVILLE, Ohio — The Wayne National Forest is monitoring Timbre Ridge Dam in Lawrence County, Ohio after recent heavy rainfall created a slump, or portion of earth that moves downslope, on the face of the dam.

Currently, there are no impacts to public safety and wildlife, according to the Wayne National Forest. The forest is monitoring the structure daily with a local Incident Management Team, according to a press release.

For public safety, the forest is drawing down the dam pool until the water level reaches the lowest point of the slump. Once this happens, forest service personnel can assess the conditions and determine a path forward. The forest aims to lower the water levels by no more than 12 inches a day. Currently, water is being released at a rate of two to three inches per day.

Timbre Ridge Lake is a 100-acre lake with a maximum depth of about 35 feet. The dam is located on the eastern side of the lake, near the boat ramp and parking area. It is surrounded by 1,200 acres of Wayne National Forest land, although the side the dam is on does have a few private residences nearby.

The Wayne National Forest has notified and is working with local elected officials and emergency response organizations about the issues of concern at the Timbre Ridge Lake Dam. The forest is also coordinating with local emergency management agencies to ensure that community members remain aware and safe as the Incident Management Team makes all efforts to mitigate the situation.

Should changes occur at the facility that elevate the levels of concern, the forest will inform and support local authorities so they can notify the public in a timely manner.

The forest will provide updates as they become available on its Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/waynenationalforest.

For further questions and concerns about the dam, contact Wayne National Forest Public Affairs at 740-823-0841. For questions about emergency notifications and procedures, contact Lawrence County Emergency Management at 740-533-4375.