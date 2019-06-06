What are the top 10 boat names?

SPRINGFIELD, Va. — Each year, Boat Owners Association of The United States (BoatUS) tallies the most popular boat names.

The tradition dates back a quarter century, with the list derived from adding up requests for boat name designs from BoatUS Boat Graphics.

Each reveals something about the personality of the vessel’s owner.

The 2019 BoatUS Top 10 Boat Names:

Aquaholic Pearl Forever Young Second Chance Squid Pro Quo More Cowbell Pegasus Feelin’ Nauti Why Knot? High Maintenance

For a look at all of the BoatUS Top 10 Boat Names lists over the years go to boatus.com/boatgraphics/top-10-boat-names.

The BoatUS Graphics service offers an online design tool to create custom boat graphics. BoatUS also has step-by-step video instructions on how to install graphics on your boat.