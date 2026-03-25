How to make an activity wish jar

When we look back on our childhoods, the experiences we had are far more memorable than any gift we were ever given, which is why I’ll always be a memory-making, experience-driven mom. To help spice up our family adventures, we are making an Activity Wish Jar for Easter. With better weather on the way and spring and summer break on the horizon, this jar is a great way to try something new, keep from falling into an entertainment rut, and build lasting family memories.

An activity wish jar is an easy and fun family project. All you need is a mason jar, popsicle sticks, decorations and markers. Your family will help decide and plan the activities, so the effort of organizing fun outings is reduced. To get started on your spring and summer adventures, follow these simple steps:

Items needed:

A quart-size mason jar (lid and ring included).

50–100 wooden popsicle sticks.

Four different colored markers for sorting activities (permanent is ideal, but washable is best if you have younger kids).

One black permanent marker.

Optional Decor: Fun extras like glitter, glue, faux flower stems, ribbon or anything else you’d like to use to decorate the jar.

Directions:

Start by washing and thoroughly drying your mason jar, lid, and ring. No need for a brand-new lid — a clean, previously used one works perfectly!

Get creative! Decorate the exterior of the jar — label it “wish jar” with a sticker or marker, and use glue to attach any decorative elements. For safety, please have an adult supervise or handle any hot or super glue.

Set the decorated jar aside to dry completely while you begin preparing your wish sticks.

Decide on a color for each of the four activity types: rainy day, weeknight, weekend and planned activities. (For example, use blue for rainy day activities, orange for weeknight, fuchsia for weekend and green for activities requiring planning.)

Rainy day: Game night, baking cookies, watching a movie or a craft project.

Weeknight activities: Local playground, a picnic dinner, or fishing nearby.

Weekend: Day hike, backyard camping, local museum visit or a drive-in movie.

Planned Activities: A camping weekend, visiting the zoo or an amusement park visit.

Adults should establish any necessary activity rules, such as limiting pre-planned activities (e.g., one per family member) and setting a budget, duration or distance limit for all ideas.

Divide the popsicle sticks equally among family members, explaining the rules and the color-coding system. Color the tip of each stick to match the activity type, and write the