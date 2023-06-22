MILLERSBURG, Ohio — James “Jim” R. Coy, 91, formerly of Salem passed away June 8, 2023, at Sycamore Run Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Millersburg, following a period of declining health.

Jim was born Sept. 25, 1931, in Salem, Ohio to the late Wilbur L. and Alice (Zimmerman) Coy. He attended Salem High School and on Nov. 9, 1952, married Esther Jane (Krahling) Coy of Sebring, Ohio who died on Jan. 6, 2019.

Jim worked on the family farm where they raised and showed Belgian horses and Hereford cattle at the local county fairs. He also worked at the family car dealership, Wilbur L. Coy and Co. He later worked for Hickey Metal Fabrication, retiring from there in 2004.

Jim was a member of several local organizations including Winona Rurtian Club, the Salem Elks and the United Commercial Travelers organization, where he served at both the local and state level. He was also a Perry Township trustee.

Jim was a member of the Church of God of the Abrahamic Faith where he had served as an usher and a deacon.

Jim is survived by his daughter, Cindy, of Shreve, and several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by his brother, Howard Coy.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to LifeCare Hospice, 1900 Wooster Road, Wooster, OH 44691; Church of God of the Abrahamic Faith, 250 Georgetown Road, Salem, OH 44460; or Salem Alumni Association, 330 E. State St., Salem, OH 44460.

Burial took place June 13 at Highland Memorial Park. To view Jim’s obituary or send condolences, visit starkmemorial.com.