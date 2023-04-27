William Phillips

CANFIELD, Ohio — William “Bill” Phillips passed away April 20, 2023, at his home at the age of 99. Bill was born April 14, 1924, in Wooster, Ohio, the son of the late Orley and Lena (Conkle) Phillips. Bill was a 1941 graduate of Wooster High School and a World War II veteran, serving his country in the Army Air Corps from 1943 until 1946, and was a photographer of the atom bomb.

He returned home from the war and attended Western Kentucky State Teachers College and received his bachelor’s degree from the Ohio State University in 1948 and went on to receive his master’s degree from OSU in 1967. Bill was an associate professor for the Ohio State University Extension Services in Portage County from 1948 until 1956, and in Mahoning County from 1956 until 1988, retiring Jan. 1, 1989.

Bill was a member of the National Association County Agricultural Association, Ohio Nurserymen’s Association, Mahoning Valley and Nursery Growers Association and the Ohio Florist Association. Bill was also a member of the Community Club of Canfield, the Parks Board for the City from 1991 to 1995, the Canfield Fair Board (ex-officio) from 1957 until 1988 and the farm bureau.

Bill was inducted into the Mahoning County Agricultural Hall of Fame in 2022 and received the Mahoning County Friends of 4-H Award in 1973, 1975 and 1995. He also received the National Association of County Agricultural Agents — Distinguished Service Award in 1962 and the National Contest Winner in 1980, as well as the Ohio Department of Agriculture — Outstanding Fair Supporter in 2020.

Bill leaves his wife, Susan Less Phillips. He also leaves one daughter, Janet Nees; two granddaughters; one grandson; and four great-grandchildren.

Besides his parents, Orley and Lena, Bill was preceded in death by a son, Bob Phillips; and a sister, Virginia Armbruster.

Friends may call from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. May 6, at the Canfield Presbyterian Church where services begin at noon with the Rev. Larry Bowald officiating, followed by full military honors.

In lieu of flowers the family suggests donation be made to either Hospice of the Valley or Angels for Animals in Bill’s name.

Arrangements were entrusted to Stark Memorial Funeral Home in Salem.