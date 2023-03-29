Ambrosia Salad
Ingredients:
- 1 11-oz. can mandarin oranges, drained
- 1 14-oz. can pineapple tidbits, drained
- 1 15-oz. can fruit cocktail, drained
- ½ cup grapes, halved
- ½ cup pecans, chopped and optional
- 3 cups mini marshmallows, rainbow or plain
- ½ cup sour cream
- 1½ cups frozen whipped topping, thawed
Directions:
- In a large bowl, mix the oranges, pineapples and fruit salad.
- Then, stir in the marshmallows and pecans.
- In a small bowl, fold together the sour cream and the whipped topping. Folded blended mixture into the salad.
- Cover and refrigerate at least 4 hours or overnight before serving.
