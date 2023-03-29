Ambrosia Salad

Ambrosia Salad

Ingredients:

  • 1 11-oz. can mandarin oranges, drained
  • 1 14-oz. can pineapple tidbits, drained
  • 1 15-oz. can fruit cocktail, drained
  • ½ cup grapes, halved
  • ½ cup pecans, chopped and optional
  • 3 cups mini marshmallows, rainbow or plain
  • ½ cup sour cream
  • 1½ cups frozen whipped topping, thawed

Directions:

  1. In a large bowl, mix the oranges, pineapples and fruit salad.
  2. Then, stir in the marshmallows and pecans.
  3. In a small bowl, fold together the sour cream and the whipped topping. Folded blended mixture into the salad.
  4. Cover and refrigerate at least 4 hours or overnight before serving.

