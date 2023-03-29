Sugar Snap Peas

Ingredients:

  • 2 tsp. olive oil
  • 1 lb. sugar snap peas, trimmed
  • 3 green onions, chopped
  • 1 clove garlic, chopped
  • Salt and pepper to taste
  • 1 Tbsp. chopped fresh mint
  • 1 Tbsp. sesame seeds

Directions:

  1. Heat oil in a large skillet over medium heat. Add the sugar snap peas, green onion, and garlic. Season with salt and pepper. Stir-fry for 4 minutes, then remove from heat and stir in the mint leaves and sprinkle with sesame seeds.

