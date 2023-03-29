Sugar Snap Peas
Ingredients:
- 2 tsp. olive oil
- 1 lb. sugar snap peas, trimmed
- 3 green onions, chopped
- 1 clove garlic, chopped
- Salt and pepper to taste
- 1 Tbsp. chopped fresh mint
- 1 Tbsp. sesame seeds
Directions:
- Heat oil in a large skillet over medium heat. Add the sugar snap peas, green onion, and garlic. Season with salt and pepper. Stir-fry for 4 minutes, then remove from heat and stir in the mint leaves and sprinkle with sesame seeds.
