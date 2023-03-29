Baked Ham with Pineapple

Ingredients:

  • 1 10 lb. bone-in ham
  • ⅓ cup whole cloves
  • 1 lg. can pineapple rings
  • 1 12 oz. bottle lemon-lime flavored carbonated beverage
  • ¾ cup packed brown sugar
  • 1 4 oz. jar chopped maraschino cherries

Directions:

  1. Preheat the oven to 325 F.
  2. Place ham in a roasting pan. Use a sharp knife to score ham rind with a diamond pattern.
  3. Press a clove into the center of each diamond.
  4. Drain juice from pineapple rings into a medium bowl; stir in lemon-lime soda and brown sugar.
  5. Coat ham with juice mixture and arrange pineapple rings on ham. Place a maraschino cherry in the center of each pineapple ring and secure with a toothpick.
  6. Bake uncovered, basting frequently with pan juices, in the preheated oven until the internal temperature of the ham is 160 F, 4 to 5 hours.
  7. Be sure the meat thermometer does not touch the bone when testing.

