Oatmeal Apple Crisp

Ingredients:

  • 4 tart cooking apples, sliced
  • 1/2 cup (1 stick) butter
  • 3/4 cup firmly packed brown sugar
  • 3/4 cup quick-cooking oats
  • 1/2 cup all-purpose flour
  • 1 teaspoon ground cinnamon

Directions:

  1. Preheat oven to 350°F. Grease a shallow baking dish.
  2. Place apples in prepared baking dish.
  3. In a saucepan over medium heat, melt butter. Stir in brown sugar, oats, flour, and cinnamon and mix well. Sprinkle mixture over the apples.
  4. Bake for 45 minutes, or until top is golden and apples are soft.
  5. Serve warm with whipped cream or vanilla ice cream.

