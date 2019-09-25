Oatmeal Apple Crisp
Ingredients:
- 4 tart cooking apples, sliced
- 1/2 cup (1 stick) butter
- 3/4 cup firmly packed brown sugar
- 3/4 cup quick-cooking oats
- 1/2 cup all-purpose flour
- 1 teaspoon ground cinnamon
Directions:
- Preheat oven to 350°F. Grease a shallow baking dish.
- Place apples in prepared baking dish.
- In a saucepan over medium heat, melt butter. Stir in brown sugar, oats, flour, and cinnamon and mix well. Sprinkle mixture over the apples.
- Bake for 45 minutes, or until top is golden and apples are soft.
- Serve warm with whipped cream or vanilla ice cream.
STAY INFORMED. SIGN UP!
Up-to-date agriculture news in your inbox!