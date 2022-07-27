Apple Nachos

Ingredients:

  • 1 tsp. lemon juice
  • 2 med. apples, thinly sliced
  • 2 Tbsp. sunflower seeds, unsalted and shelled
  • 1/4 cup dried cranberries or raisins, unsweetened
  • 1 Tbsp. mini chocolate chips
  • 2 Tbsp. creamy peanut butter
  • 1 1/2 Tbsp. honey

Directions:

  1. Wash hands with soap and water. Gently rub apples under cool running water.
  2. Add lemon juice to sliced apples to reduce browning. Spread apple slices on a plate.
  3. Top apple slices with sunflower seeds, dried cranberries, and mini chocolate chips.
  4. Combine peanut butter and honey in a small, microwaveable safe container. Microwave 20 seconds and stir until smooth. Be careful when removing from microwave.
  5. Drizzle peanut butter sauce over apple slices.

