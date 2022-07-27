Apple Nachos
Ingredients:
- 1 tsp. lemon juice
- 2 med. apples, thinly sliced
- 2 Tbsp. sunflower seeds, unsalted and shelled
- 1/4 cup dried cranberries or raisins, unsweetened
- 1 Tbsp. mini chocolate chips
- 2 Tbsp. creamy peanut butter
- 1 1/2 Tbsp. honey
Directions:
- Wash hands with soap and water. Gently rub apples under cool running water.
- Add lemon juice to sliced apples to reduce browning. Spread apple slices on a plate.
- Top apple slices with sunflower seeds, dried cranberries, and mini chocolate chips.
- Combine peanut butter and honey in a small, microwaveable safe container. Microwave 20 seconds and stir until smooth. Be careful when removing from microwave.
- Drizzle peanut butter sauce over apple slices.
STAY INFORMED. SIGN UP!
Up-to-date agriculture news in your inbox!