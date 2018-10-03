Ingredients:
- 1/4 cup nuts (walnuts, pecans, almonds)
- 3 medium Granny Smith apples
- 2 Tbsp. maple syrup or caramel sauce
- 1 6-ounce container nonfat vanilla yogurt
Directions:
- Put nuts in a single layer in a microwave-safe dish. Microwave on high for 1 to 1 1/2 minutes. Stir after 45 seconds.This can be done ahead of time.
- Wash, core, and dice apples (no need to peel). Place in a microwave-safe bowl and drizzle syrup on top. Stir. Microwave apple mixture on high for 2 minutes.
- Stir. Microwave another 1 minute until soft but not mushy. Let cool for 2 minutes. Divide apples into individual bowls.
- Spoon yogurt on top. Sprinkle nuts on top of yogurt.
