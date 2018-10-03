Simple Apple Dessert

Ingredients:

  • 1/4 cup nuts (walnuts, pecans, almonds)
  • 3 medium Granny Smith apples
  • 2 Tbsp. maple syrup or caramel sauce
  • 1 6-ounce container nonfat vanilla yogurt

Directions:

  1. Put nuts in a single layer in a microwave-safe dish. Microwave on high for 1 to 1 1/2 minutes. Stir after 45 seconds.This can be done ahead of time.
  2. Wash, core, and dice apples (no need to peel). Place in a microwave-safe bowl and drizzle syrup on top. Stir. Microwave apple mixture on high for 2 minutes.
  3. Stir. Microwave another 1 minute until soft but not mushy. Let cool for 2 minutes. Divide apples into individual bowls.
  4. Spoon yogurt on top. Sprinkle nuts on top of yogurt.

