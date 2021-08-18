Baked Apple Chips
Ingredients:
- 1 Parchment Paper
- 2 medium apples (Honeycrisp or another sweeter apple)
- 1 tsp. ground cinnamon
Directions:
- Preheat the oven to 200˚F. Lay the parchment paper on one large or two medium baking sheets.
- Using a mandolin or knife, thinly slice the apples to make round chips. Discard the seeds.
- Lay the apple slices on the prepared baking sheets without overlapping. Sprinkle the cinnamon over apples.
- Bake for 1 hour, then flip the apples. Continue baking for 1-2 hours, flipping occasionally, until the apple slices are no longer moist. Let cool completely and then store in airtight container.
