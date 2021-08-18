Baked Apple Chips

Baked Apple Chips

Ingredients:

  • 1 Parchment Paper
  • 2 medium apples (Honeycrisp or another sweeter apple)
  • 1 tsp. ground cinnamon

Directions:

  1. Preheat the oven to 200˚F. Lay the parchment paper on one large or two medium baking sheets.
  2. Using a mandolin or knife, thinly slice the apples to make round chips. Discard the seeds.
  3. Lay the apple slices on the prepared baking sheets without overlapping. Sprinkle the cinnamon over apples.
  4. Bake for 1 hour, then flip the apples. Continue baking for 1-2 hours, flipping occasionally, until the apple slices are no longer moist. Let cool completely and then store in airtight container.

