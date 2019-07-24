Autumn Strawberry Salsa

11

Autumn Strawberry Salsa

From: Oregon Strawberry Commission
Yield: 2 cups

Ingredients:

  • 1 pint strawberries, chopped
  • 1 Asian pear (or preferred variety), chopped
  • 1 /2 – 1 jalapeño pepper, seeds removed and diced
  • 1 cucumber, peeled, seeds scraped out, and chopped
  • 2 T chopped cilantro
  • 1 lime, juiced
  • Salt to taste

Directions:

  1. Toss the chopped pears with the lime juice. Add the other ingredients and mix well.
  2. Sprinkle with salt to taste.
  3. Refrigerate for at least one hour to allow the flavors to blend.

