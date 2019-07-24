Autumn Strawberry Salsa
From: Oregon Strawberry Commission
Yield: 2 cups
Ingredients:
- 1 pint strawberries, chopped
- 1 Asian pear (or preferred variety), chopped
- 1 /2 – 1 jalapeño pepper, seeds removed and diced
- 1 cucumber, peeled, seeds scraped out, and chopped
- 2 T chopped cilantro
- 1 lime, juiced
- Salt to taste
Directions:
- Toss the chopped pears with the lime juice. Add the other ingredients and mix well.
- Sprinkle with salt to taste.
- Refrigerate for at least one hour to allow the flavors to blend.
STAY INFORMED. SIGN UP!
Up-to-date agriculture news in your inbox!