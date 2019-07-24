Raspberry Honey Lime Cumin Wings
From: National Processed Raspberry Council
Ingredients:
- 2 Pounds of chicken wings
- 2 tablespoons of finely chopped shallots
- 1 tablespoon olive oil
- 4 cups frozen raspberries
- ¼ cup water
- 1/3 cup of honey
- 2 tablespoons lime juice
- 1/3 cup of packed brown sugar
- ¼ teaspoon salt
- 1/4 teaspoon red pepper flakes
Directions:
- Preheat oven to 400 degrees.
- Begin by cutting the chicken wings. First remove the wing tip section and discard then cut the remaining piece in half. Place the wing pieces on a rack in a baking pan. Place the pan in the preheated oven and bake for 25 minutes.
- While the wings are cooking, place the shallots and oil in a 2 quart saucepan and sauté on medium heat for 4-5 minutes or until the shallots begin to soften.
- Add the frozen raspberries, water, honey, lime juice, brown sugar, salt and red pepper flakes to the pan with the shallots. Bring mixture to a boil then lower the heat and simmer for 10 minutes.
- Place the mixture into a blender and puree until smooth. (I didn’t want to lose the fiber from the seeds!). Place the pan back on the heat and simmer until reduced by half. Remove from heat. Remove ½ cup of the sauce from the pan and set aside.
- After the wings have cooked for 25 minutes remove them from the oven and add them to the pot with sauce and stir so that the wing are coated with the sauce. Place the coated wings back on the rack and return to the oven to bake an additional 20 – 25 minutes or until crisp. Watch the wings carefully so they don’t burn.
- Remove the wings from the oven and place them on a serving plate with the reserved sauce for dipping
STAY INFORMED. SIGN UP!
Up-to-date agriculture news in your inbox!