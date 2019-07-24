Pork Chops with Cranberry Maple Pan Sauce
From: Cape Cod Cranberry Growers Association
Ingredients:
- 4 1-inch thick bone-in pork loin chops
- 2 tsp. chopped fresh thyme
- 1-1/2 Tbs. olive oil
- 1 cup fresh or frozen cranberries
- 1 cup chicken stock or broth
- 1/2 cup pure maple syrup
- 2 tsp. cider vinegar
- 2 tsp. Dijon mustard
- Salt and pepper to taste
Directions:
- Dry the pork chops with a paper towel and season with 1 tsp. of the thyme, and salt and pepper (if desired).
- Heat olive oil in a 12-inch skillet over medium heat until shimmering. Add the pork chops and sear without moving until the pork is browned around the edges and easily releases when lifted about 3 to 4 minutes. Flip the pork chops and continue to cook until firm to the touch and an instant-read thermometer inserted horizontally into a chop close to the bone registers 140°F, about 9 minutes.
- Transfer the chops to a plate and cover loosely with foil. Add the cranberries, chicken stock or broth, maple syrup, cider vinegar, mustard, and the remaining thyme to the skillet and raise the heat to medium-high. Cook, whisking to incorporate the mustard and any browned bits from the bottom of the pan until the cranberries soften and the liquid has reduced to a saucy consistency, about 7 minutes.
- Return the pork chops and any accumulated juice to the skillet, turning to coat both sides. Serve the pork chops with the pan sauce.
