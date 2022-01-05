Baba Ghanoush
Ingredients:
- 2 large eggplants (about 2 pounds)
- ½ cup tahini
- ½ cup fresh parsley, chopped
- 6 Tbsp. lemon juice
- 2 garlic cloves, crushed into a paste
- 1 tsp. salt
- Pinch cayenne pepper
Directions:
- Place eggplant on baking sheet, prick and bake in a preheated oven at 450° F for 25 minutes or until skin is browned and inside is soft.
- Cool, cut in half lengthwise, drain off excess liquid and loose seeds.
- Scoop out the pulp and place in food processor.
- Add remainder of ingredients and blend until smooth and well mixed.
- Garnish with additional chopped parsley and serve with 100% whole-grain pita or flat bread.
