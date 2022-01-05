Baba Ghanoush

Baba Ghanoush

Ingredients:

  • 2 large eggplants (about 2 pounds)
  • ½ cup tahini
  • ½ cup fresh parsley, chopped
  • 6 Tbsp. lemon juice
  • 2 garlic cloves, crushed into a paste
  • 1 tsp. salt
  • Pinch cayenne pepper

Directions:

  1. Place eggplant on baking sheet, prick and bake in a preheated oven at 450° F for 25 minutes or until skin is browned and inside is soft.
  2. Cool, cut in half lengthwise, drain off excess liquid and loose seeds.
  3. Scoop out the pulp and place in food processor.
  4. Add remainder of ingredients and blend until smooth and well mixed.
  5. Garnish with additional chopped parsley and serve with 100% whole-grain pita or flat bread.

