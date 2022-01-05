Crunchy Winter Slaw

Crunchy Winter Slaw

Ingredients:

  • 1 small head savoy or green cabbage, thinly sliced
  • 1 apple, such as Braeburn or McIntosh, cut into 1/2-inch slices
  • 1 pomegranate, seeded
  • 16 kumquats, thinly sliced
  • 2 Tbsp. coconut chips
  • 2 Tbsp. fresh orange juice
  • 2 Tbsp. fresh lemon juice
  • 1 Tbsp. extra virgin olive oil
  • 1/8 tsp. kosher salt
  • 1/8 tsp. freshly ground black pepper

Directions:

  1. In a large bowl, combine the cabbage, apple, pomegranate seeds and coconut chips.
  2. In a small bowl, combine the orange juice, lemon juice, oil, salt and pepper.
  3. Drizzle the vinaigrette over the salad, toss well, and serve

