Crunchy Winter Slaw
Ingredients:
- 1 small head savoy or green cabbage, thinly sliced
- 1 apple, such as Braeburn or McIntosh, cut into 1/2-inch slices
- 1 pomegranate, seeded
- 16 kumquats, thinly sliced
- 2 Tbsp. coconut chips
- 2 Tbsp. fresh orange juice
- 2 Tbsp. fresh lemon juice
- 1 Tbsp. extra virgin olive oil
- 1/8 tsp. kosher salt
- 1/8 tsp. freshly ground black pepper
Directions:
- In a large bowl, combine the cabbage, apple, pomegranate seeds and coconut chips.
- In a small bowl, combine the orange juice, lemon juice, oil, salt and pepper.
- Drizzle the vinaigrette over the salad, toss well, and serve
