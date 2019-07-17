Bacon Jack Chicken Sandwich
Ingredients:
- 8 slices bacon
- 4 skinless, boneless chicken breast halves
- 2 teaspoons poultry seasoning
- 4 slices pepperjack cheese
- 4 hamburger buns, split
- 4 leaves of lettuce
- 4 slices tomato
- 1/2 cup thinly sliced onions
- 12 slices dill pickle
Directions:
- Preheat a grill for medium heat.
- While the grill preheats, place the bacon in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Cook until browned on both sides. Remove from the pan, and drain on paper towels.
- Rub the poultry seasoning onto the chicken pieces, and place them on the grill. Cook for about 6 minutes per side, or until no longer pink in the center. Top each piece of chicken with 2 slices of bacon and 1 slice of pepperjack cheese. Grill for 2 to 3 more minutes to melt the cheese.
- Place each piece of chicken on a bun, and top with lettuce, tomato, onion and pickle slices before serving with your favorite condiments.
