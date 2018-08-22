Ingredients:
- 4 6-7-ounce New York (top loin) pork chops 1 1/4-inch thick
- 4 slices bacon thick-cut
- 1/4 cup butter (1/2 stick), softened to room temperature
- 2 teaspoons Dijon mustard
- 1 clove garlic minced
Directions:
- In a small bowl, stir together ingredients until well mixed. Wrap in waxed paper to shape like a stick of butter. Chill while pork is cooking. When ready to serve, cut into fourths and top each pork chop before serving.
- Dry the chops with paper towels and season generously with salt and pepper. Wrap a strip of bacon around each one, securing with a toothpick. Cook as directed below to medium doneness. *Remove toothpick before serving chops.
- Broil: Broil 4 inches from heat source, 6-7 minutes. Turn and continue broiling to desired doneness, approximately 5-6 minutes until internal temperature on a meat thermometer reads 145 degrees Fahrenheit, followed by a 3-minute rest time.
- Panbroil: Heat grill pan over high heat; add chops, lower heat to medium-high and cook for 6-7 minutes, until nicely browned. Turn and continue cooking for about 5-6 minutes until internal temperature on a meat thermometer reads 145 degrees Fahrenheit, followed by a 3-minute rest time.
- Grill: Prepare medium-hot fire in grill; grill chops over direct heat for 6-7 minutes; turn and grill 5-6 minutes until internal temperature on a meat thermometer reads 145 degrees Fahrenheit, followed by a 3-minute rest time.
Serves 4