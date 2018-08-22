Bacon-Wrapped Pork Chops With Spiced Butter

Ingredients:

  • 4 6-7-ounce New York (top loin) pork chops 1 1/4-inch thick
  • 4 slices bacon thick-cut
  • 1/4 cup butter (1/2 stick), softened to room temperature
  • 2 teaspoons Dijon mustard
  • 1 clove garlic minced

Directions:

  1. In a small bowl, stir together ingredients until well mixed. Wrap in waxed paper to shape like a stick of butter. Chill while pork is cooking. When ready to serve, cut into fourths and top each pork chop before serving.
  2. Dry the chops with paper towels and season generously with salt and pepper. Wrap a strip of bacon around each one, securing with a toothpick. Cook as directed below to medium doneness. *Remove toothpick before serving chops.
  3. Broil: Broil 4 inches from heat source, 6-7 minutes. Turn and continue broiling to desired doneness, approximately 5-6 minutes until internal temperature on a meat thermometer reads 145 degrees Fahrenheit, followed by a 3-minute rest time.
  4. Panbroil: Heat grill pan over high heat; add chops, lower heat to medium-high and cook for 6-7 minutes, until nicely browned. Turn and continue cooking for about 5-6 minutes until internal temperature on a meat thermometer reads 145 degrees Fahrenheit, followed by a 3-minute rest time.
  5. Grill: Prepare medium-hot fire in grill; grill chops over direct heat for 6-7 minutes; turn and grill 5-6 minutes until internal temperature on a meat thermometer reads 145 degrees Fahrenheit, followed by a 3-minute rest time.

Serves 4

