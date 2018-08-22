Ingredients:
- 8 slices bacon
- 1/4 pound fresh mushrooms chopped
- 1 tablespoon butter
- 1/3 cup green onion chopped
- 1 2/3 cups Swiss cheese shredded
- Pastry for double-crust pie (homemade or purchased)
- 5 eggs
- 1 2/3 cups sour cream
Directions:
- Heat oven to 375 degrees F.
- On a lightly floured board, roll out the pastry dough 1/ 16-inch thick. Using a 3-inch cutter, cut out 42 circles; re-roll scraps as needed. Fit circles into bottoms and slightly up sides of lightly greased 2 1/2-inch muffin pans.
- Meanwhile, fry bacon slices until crisp, drain; crumble or chop. Chop mushrooms, saute in butter until limp and liquid evaporates.
- Combine bacon, mushrooms, green onion and cheese. Divide filling equally among muffin cups.
- In large bowl, beat together eggs, add sour cream and stir until smooth. Spoon about 1 tablespoon into each muffin cup. Bake until puffed and light brown, 20-25 minutes.
- Cool in pans 5 minutes; lift out. Serve warm or let cool on wire racks.
- If made ahead, wrap cooled quiches airtight, and refrigerate overnight. Reheat, uncovered, in a 350 degrees F. oven for about 10 minutes.
Makes 3 1/2 dozen.