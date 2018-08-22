Kitchen Gear:
- Skillet (adult needed)
- paper towels
- sharp knife (adult needed)
- cutting board
- measuring spoon
Ingredients:
- 1/2 pound bacon, cooked
- 4 flour tortillas
- 4 tablespoons mayonnaise OR salad dressing
- 1 small bag shredded iceberg lettuce
- 2 tomatoes seeded and chopped
Directions:
- Ask an adult to cook the bacon and chop the tomatoes. Place cooked bacon on paper towels to drain.
- For each wrap, place flour tortilla on plate; spread 1 tablespoon mayonnaise evenly over 1 side of tortilla, leaving a 1-inch border.
- Next, place about 1/2 to 1 cup of shredded lettuce, 2-3 tablespoons of the chopped tomatoes and 3 to 4 slices cooked bacon on top.
- Roll from one side to the other. Have an adult cut in half.
- For variety, add a peeled, seeded and chopped avocado or 1/2 cup chopped red or green bell pepper or onion.