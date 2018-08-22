BLT Wraps

By -
0
10

Kitchen Gear:

  • Skillet (adult needed)
  • paper towels
  • sharp knife (adult needed)
  • cutting board
  • measuring spoon

Ingredients:

  • 1/2 pound bacon, cooked
  • 4 flour tortillas
  • 4 tablespoons mayonnaise OR salad dressing
  • 1 small bag shredded iceberg lettuce
  • 2 tomatoes seeded and chopped

Directions:

  1. Ask an adult to cook the bacon and chop the tomatoes. Place cooked bacon on paper towels to drain.
  2. For each wrap, place flour tortilla on plate; spread 1 tablespoon mayonnaise evenly over 1 side of tortilla, leaving a 1-inch border.
  3. Next, place about 1/2 to 1 cup of shredded lettuce, 2-3 tablespoons of the chopped tomatoes and 3 to 4 slices cooked bacon on top.
  4. Roll from one side to the other. Have an adult cut in half.
  5. For variety, add a peeled, seeded and chopped avocado or 1/2 cup chopped red or green bell pepper or onion.

STAY INFORMED. SIGN UP!

Up-to-date agriculture news in your inbox!

<

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Receive emails as this discussion progresses.