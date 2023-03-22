Bacon Wrapped Scallops
Ingredients:
- 2 lbs. lg. sea scallops patted dry
- 1 lb. bacon slices cut in half crosswise
- 1/4 cup maple syrup
- 2 Tbsp. soy sauce
- 1/4 tsp. garlic powder
- salt and pepper to taste
- 2 Tbsp. chopped parsley
- cooking spray
Directions:
- Preheat the broiler. Coat a sheet pan with cooking spray.
- Wrap a slice of bacon around each scallop and secure with a toothpick.
- Arrange the scallops in a single layer on the baking pan.
- In a small bowl, mix together the maple syrup, soy sauce, garlic powder, salt and pepper.
- Brush half the mixture over the top of each of the scallops. Broil for 10-15 minutes, or until bacon is crisp and scallops are cooked through. Brush the remaining sauce over the scallops halfway through the cook time.
- Squeeze juice from a lemon wedge over scallops, sprinkle with parsley, and then serve.
