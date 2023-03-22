Bacon Wrapped Scallops

Bacon Wrapped Scallops on White Plate with Lemon Slices and Gree

Bacon Wrapped Scallops

Ingredients:

  • 2 lbs. lg. sea scallops patted dry
  • 1 lb. bacon slices cut in half crosswise
  • 1/4 cup maple syrup
  • 2 Tbsp. soy sauce
  • 1/4 tsp. garlic powder
  • salt and pepper to taste
  • 2 Tbsp. chopped parsley
  • cooking spray

Directions:

  1. Preheat the broiler. Coat a sheet pan with cooking spray.
  2. Wrap a slice of bacon around each scallop and secure with a toothpick.
  3. Arrange the scallops in a single layer on the baking pan.
  4. In a small bowl, mix together the maple syrup, soy sauce, garlic powder, salt and pepper.
  5. Brush half the mixture over the top of each of the scallops. Broil for 10-15 minutes, or until bacon is crisp and scallops are cooked through. Brush the remaining sauce over the scallops halfway through the cook time.
  6. Squeeze juice from a lemon wedge over scallops, sprinkle with parsley, and then serve.

