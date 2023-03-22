Pina Colada Dipping Sauce
Ingredients:
- 3/4 cup pina colada mix
- 1 1/2 cups sour cream
- 1/4 cup powdered sugar
- 1/2 cup shredded coconut
- 1/2 cup crushed pineapple drained
- 2 Tbsp. lime juice
- zest of one lime
Directions:
- Gently whisk together sour cream and pina colada mix in a large bowl.
- Stir in powdered sugar. Stir to combine.
- Fold in crushed pineapple, shredded coconut, lime juice and lime zest.
- Cover the bowl or transfer into an airtight container.
- Store in the refrigerator for at least an hour before serving with Air Fryer Coconut Shrimp.
STAY INFORMED. SIGN UP!
Up-to-date agriculture news in your inbox!