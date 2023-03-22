Pina Colada Dipping Sauce

Ingredients:

  • 3/4 cup pina colada mix
  • 1 1/2 cups sour cream
  • 1/4 cup powdered sugar
  • 1/2 cup shredded coconut
  • 1/2 cup crushed pineapple drained
  • 2 Tbsp. lime juice
  • zest of one lime

Directions:

  1. Gently whisk together sour cream and pina colada mix in a large bowl.
  2. Stir in powdered sugar. Stir to combine.
  3. Fold in crushed pineapple, shredded coconut, lime juice and lime zest.
  4. Cover the bowl or transfer into an airtight container.
  5. Store in the refrigerator for at least an hour before serving with Air Fryer Coconut Shrimp.

