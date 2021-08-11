Brag About It Bread Bake
Ingredients:
- 6 slices bread (cubed, approximately 6 cups)
- 1 1/2 cups broccoli (frozen, chopped and cooked)
- 1 cup cheddar cheese, low-fat shredded
- 1 Tbsp. onion minced, optional
- 1 cup chicken, skinless (diced, cooked)
- 3 egg
- 4 egg whites
- 2 cups milk, non-fat
Directions:
- Place half the bread in a well greased 9×9 inch pan.
- Top with broccoli, cheese, onion and meat.
- Place remaining bread on top.
- In a bowl, mix eggs and milk.
- Pour egg mixture over bread in pan.
- Cover. Refrigerate overnight or at least 1 hour.
- Bake uncovered at 325˚F for 1 to 1 1/4 hours, or until center is firm and lightly browned.
