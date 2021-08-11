Brag About It Bread Bake

Ingredients:

  • 6 slices bread (cubed, approximately 6 cups)
  • 1 1/2 cups broccoli (frozen, chopped and cooked)
  • 1 cup cheddar cheese, low-fat shredded
  • 1 Tbsp. onion minced, optional
  • 1 cup chicken, skinless (diced, cooked)
  • 3 egg
  • 4 egg whites
  • 2 cups milk, non-fat

Directions:

  1. Place half the bread in a well greased 9×9 inch pan.
  2. Top with broccoli, cheese, onion and meat.
  3. Place remaining bread on top.
  4. In a bowl, mix eggs and milk.
  5. Pour egg mixture over bread in pan.
  6. Cover. Refrigerate overnight or at least 1 hour.
  7. Bake uncovered at 325˚F for 1 to 1 1/4 hours, or until center is firm and lightly browned.

