Baked Eggplant Parmesan
Ingredients:
- 2 large eggplants
- 1 cup flour
- 3 eggs
- 1 ½ cups Italian breadcrumbs
- 2 tsp. garlic powder
- 1 1/2 cups marinara
- 1 lb. mozzarella cheese, sliced
- 1/3 cup shredded parmesan cheese
- 2 Tbsp. fresh basil
- 2 Tbsp. Italian seasoning
Directions:
- Remove stem from eggplants then slice into 1/4-1/2 inch thick slices.
- Arrange slices on paper towels and sprinkle with coarse salt on both sides. Let sit and “sweat” excess moisture for 10 minutes. Pat firmly with additional paper towels to dry eggplant thoroughly and wipe off salt.
- Arrange three bowls containing: flour, whisked eggs and breadcrumbs.
- First, coat eggplant in flour on both sides, dip into eggs, and then dip into breadcrumbs combined with garlic powder — pack onto eggplant and then gently shake off excess crumbs. Wipe hands with paper towel and then repeat.
- Brush a sheet pan with 1-2 tablespoons of oil and arrange breaded eggplant onto pan as you coat them. Preheat oven to 350˚F.
- Bake for 25 minutes until golden.
- In a large casserole dish, spread a generous layer of marinara on the bottom.
- Then layer: eggplant slices, mozzarella slice, a spoonful of marinara, and shredded parmesan. Repeat an additional layer on top.
- Bake at 400°F uncovered for 30 minutes until cheese is browned and melted. Top with chopped fresh basil and Italian seasoning.
STAY INFORMED. SIGN UP!
Up-to-date agriculture news in your inbox!