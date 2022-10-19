Mulled Apple Cider

Mulled Apple Cider

Ingredients:

  • 4 whole cinnamon sticks
  • ⅛ tsp. ground cloves
  • 1 Tbsp. orange peel
  • 1 Tbsp. lemon peel
  • 1/2 cup brown sugar
  • 6 cups apple cider
  • Apple slices, orange twists
  • 1/2 cup dark rum, optional

Directions:

  1. Place the cinnamon sticks, ground cloves, orange and lemon peel in a medium saucepan. Add brown sugar, mix well. Add cider and bring to almost a boil. Reduce heat to low and simmer for 30 minutes; add rum for an adult-only version.
  2. Remove from heat and serve in mugs with garnishes.

