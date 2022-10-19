Mulled Apple Cider
Ingredients:
- 4 whole cinnamon sticks
- ⅛ tsp. ground cloves
- 1 Tbsp. orange peel
- 1 Tbsp. lemon peel
- 1/2 cup brown sugar
- 6 cups apple cider
- Apple slices, orange twists
- 1/2 cup dark rum, optional
Directions:
- Place the cinnamon sticks, ground cloves, orange and lemon peel in a medium saucepan. Add brown sugar, mix well. Add cider and bring to almost a boil. Reduce heat to low and simmer for 30 minutes; add rum for an adult-only version.
- Remove from heat and serve in mugs with garnishes.
STAY INFORMED. SIGN UP!
Up-to-date agriculture news in your inbox!