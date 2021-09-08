Potato Salad
Ingredients:
- 2.75 lbs potatoes, boiled, peeled
- 4 large hard-boiled eggs
- 4 large hard boiled egg whites
- 1 medium yellow onion
- 1/2 cup dill pickle (chopped)
- 1/4 cup mayonnaise
- 1/2 cup plain, fat-free Greek yogurt
- 3 Tbsp. brine from a pickle jar
- 2 Tbsp. yellow mustard
- 1/4 tsp. garlic powder
- 1/4 tsp. ground black pepper
- 1/4 cup whipped salad dressing
Directions:
- Scrub potatoes well, but do not peel. Place potatoes in a stockpot, add water to cover and bring to a boil over high heat. Reduce heat to medium high and cook 12 to 15 minutes, or until a knife can easily pierce the potatoes, but they’re still firm. Pour off the hot water and add cold water to the pot to help cool down the potatoes. Set potatoes aside while preparing remaining ingredients.
- Remove the yolks from four of the eggs and discard or save for another use. Roughly chop the four whites and two of the whole eggs, saving two for garnish. Add the chopped egg to a large mixing bowl. Add the onion and chopped pickles to the bowl.
- In a small mixing bowl, using a whisk, combine the mayonnaise, Greek yogurt, whipped salad dressing, dill pickle liquid, yellow mustard, salt and pepper. Whisk well to combine; set aside.
- Remove the cooled potatoes from the pot of water. With a paring knife, remove the potato peels (they will come off easily). Cut the potatoes into small cubes and add to the other ingredients in the mixing bowl. With a wooden spoon, gently toss the salad ingredients to mix. Add the dressing mixture and gently toss again to coat all ingredients well.
- Transfer potato salad to a serving bowl. Slice remaining two eggs into thin slices and arrange them around the salad to garnish. Cover and refrigerate at least 3 hours before serving (preferably overnight) to let the flavors combine.
