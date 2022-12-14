Baked Gingerbread French Toast Casserole
Ingredients:
- 4 large eggs
- 1/2 cup heavy cream
- 2 tsp. cinnamon
- 1 tsp. ground ginger
- 1 tsp. all-spice blend
- 1/2 tsp. ground cloves
- 1/4 tsp. ground nutmeg
- 1/2 tsp. salt
- 1 loaf of French baguette bread, cubed into 1-inch pieces
- 1/4 cup dried cranberries
- 1/3 cup orange juice
- maple syrup and confectioners’ sugar for serving
Directions:
- In a large bowl, whisk together eggs, heavy cream, cinnamon, ginger, all spice, cloves, nutmeg, and salt to create the custard mixture.
- Place cubed bread in a large mixing bowl, then pour custard mixture on top. Stir to combine, and let sit for 30 minutes (up to overnight), tossing once halfway through.
- Meanwhile, soak cranberries in a small bowl with orange juice for 10 minutes, and then drain.
- Preheat oven to 350˚F. Spray a 9-by-13-inch baking dish with non-stick baking spray.
- Pour in bread and custard mixture and sprinkle on cranberries on top, dispersing evenly.
- Bake for 25 minutes or until golden brown and crispy.
- Serve warm with a dusting of powdered sugar and/or a drizzle of maple syrup on top.
