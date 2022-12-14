Baked Gingerbread French Toast Casserole

By -
0
13

Baked Gingerbread French Toast Casserole

Baked Gingerbread French Toast Casserole

Ingredients:

  • 4 large eggs
  • 1/2 cup heavy cream
  • 2 tsp. cinnamon
  • 1 tsp. ground ginger
  • 1 tsp. all-spice blend
  • 1/2 tsp. ground cloves
  • 1/4 tsp. ground nutmeg
  • 1/2 tsp. salt
  • 1 loaf of French baguette bread, cubed into 1-inch pieces
  • 1/4 cup dried cranberries
  • 1/3 cup orange juice
  • maple syrup and confectioners’ sugar for serving

Directions:

  1. In a large bowl, whisk together eggs, heavy cream, cinnamon, ginger, all spice, cloves, nutmeg, and salt to create the custard mixture.
  2. Place cubed bread in a large mixing bowl, then pour custard mixture on top. Stir to combine, and let sit for 30 minutes (up to overnight), tossing once halfway through.
  3. Meanwhile, soak cranberries in a small bowl with orange juice for 10 minutes, and then drain.
  4. Preheat oven to 350˚F. Spray a 9-by-13-inch baking dish with non-stick baking spray.
  5. Pour in bread and custard mixture and sprinkle on cranberries on top, dispersing evenly.
  6. Bake for 25 minutes or until golden brown and crispy.
  7. Serve warm with a dusting of powdered sugar and/or a drizzle of maple syrup on top.

STAY INFORMED. SIGN UP!

Up-to-date agriculture news in your inbox!

SHARE
Previous articleOrange Rolls

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

We are glad you have chosen to leave a comment. Please keep in mind that comments are moderated according to our comment policy.

Receive emails as this discussion progresses.