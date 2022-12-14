Orange Rolls
Ingredients:
- 1 1/4 cups sugar, divided
- 1/2 cup water
- 2 cups cranberries
- 1 tsp. grated orange zest
- 2 packages active dry yeast
- 1/2 cup warm water (110° to 115°)
- 1/2 cup butter, softened
- 1/2 cup whole milk
- 2 large egg, room temperature
- 1 tsp. salt
- 1 tsp. ground cinnamon
- 1/2 tsp. ground nutmeg
- 4-1/2 to 5 cups all-purpose flour
- 2 Tbsp. melted butter
Ingredients for the Frosting:
- 1 cup powdered sugar
- 3 Tbsp. cream cheese
- 1/4 cup butter, softened
- 1/2 tsp. vanilla extract
- 1/2 tsp. whole milk
Directions:
- In a large saucepan, bring 3/4 cup sugar and the water to a boil. Add cranberries; return to a boil. Cook, uncovered, until cranberries begin to pop, about 6 minutes. Reduce heat; simmer 15 minutes longer or until thickened, stirring occasionally. Stir in orange zest; cover and chill.
- In a large bowl, dissolve yeast in warm water. Add the next 6 ingredients, plus the remaining 1/2 cup sugar and 3 cups flour; beat until smooth. Add enough remaining flour to form a soft dough. Turn the dough onto a floured surface; knead until smooth and elastic, about 6-8 minutes. Place in a greased bowl; turn once to grease top. Cover and let rise in a warm place until doubled, about 1 hour.
- Preheat oven to 375°.
- Punch dough down. Roll it out into a 15×10-in. rectangle; brush with butter. Spread cranberry filling over dough to within 1 in. of edges.
- Roll up, jelly roll style, starting at a long side. Cut into 15 slices; place, cut side down, in a greased 13×9-in. baking pan.
- Cover and let rise until doubled, about 30 minutes.
- Bake until golden brown, 25-30 minutes. Cool in pan 5 minutes; remove to a wire rack to cool.
- In a small bowl, beat cream cheese frosting ingredients until smooth; spread the frosting over the warm rolls.
