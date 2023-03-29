Duchess Potatoes
Ingredients:
- 3 lbs. russet potatoes, peeled and quartered
- 4 Tbsp. cold butter
- 2 tsp. salt, or to taste
- 1 pinch cayenne pepper
- 1 pinch ground nutmeg
- ⅓ cup cream
- 3 large egg yolks
- 2 Tbsp. melted butter
Directions:
- Add potatoes to a large pot of very well salted cold water and bring to a boil over high heat. Reduce heat to medium-low and simmer until potatoes are very tender but not falling apart, 30 to 45 minutes.
- Drain very well and let sit in a strainer for at least five minutes.
- Transfer to a bowl and mash potatoes until smooth. Add 4 tablespoons butter, salt, cayenne, and nutmeg, and continue mashing and mixing until butter completely disappears and mixture is smooth.
- Add cream and egg yolks, and whisk vigorously until mixture is very smooth. Taste to check seasoning and adjust to your liking.
- Cover and let mashed potatoes cool to room temperature.
- Preheat the oven to 400 F. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper. Spoon mixture into a piping bag.
- Pipe 12 portions on the prepared baking sheet. Chill potatoes in the refrigerator until you’re ready to bake them. Can be made a day ahead covered and refrigerated; just remove 15 minutes before baking.
- Drizzle or lightly brush melted butter over each duchess potato.
- Bake in the preheated oven until well browned, about 15 minutes.
