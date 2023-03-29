Duchess Potatoes

Ingredients:

  • 3 lbs. russet potatoes, peeled and quartered
  • 4 Tbsp. cold butter
  • 2 tsp. salt, or to taste
  • 1 pinch cayenne pepper
  • 1 pinch ground nutmeg
  • ⅓ cup cream
  • 3 large egg yolks
  • 2 Tbsp. melted butter

Directions:

  1. Add potatoes to a large pot of very well salted cold water and bring to a boil over high heat. Reduce heat to medium-low and simmer until potatoes are very tender but not falling apart, 30 to 45 minutes.
  2. Drain very well and let sit in a strainer for at least five minutes.
  3. Transfer to a bowl and mash potatoes until smooth. Add 4 tablespoons butter, salt, cayenne, and nutmeg, and continue mashing and mixing until butter completely disappears and mixture is smooth.
  4. Add cream and egg yolks, and whisk vigorously until mixture is very smooth. Taste to check seasoning and adjust to your liking.
  5. Cover and let mashed potatoes cool to room temperature.
  6. Preheat the oven to 400 F. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper. Spoon mixture into a piping bag.
  7. Pipe 12 portions on the prepared baking sheet. Chill potatoes in the refrigerator until you’re ready to bake them. Can be made a day ahead covered and refrigerated; just remove 15 minutes before baking.
  8. Drizzle or lightly brush melted butter over each duchess potato.
  9. Bake in the preheated oven until well browned, about 15 minutes.

