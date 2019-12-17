Puffy Corn Pudding
Ingredients:
- Cooking spray
- 1/2 cup butter, melted
- 1/2 cup all-purpose flour
- 1/4 cup sugar
- 6 large eggs
- 1 cup half and half
- 3 cups whole kernel corn
- 1 can (15 oz.) cream style corn
Directions:
- Preheat oven to 350°F. Spray a 3-quart casserole with cooking spray; set aside. Combine butter, flour and sugar. Beat in eggs and half and half until blended.
- Stir in corn and cream style corn. Pour mixture into prepared casserole. Bake 50 to 60 minutes or until knife inserted near center comes out clean.
