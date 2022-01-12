Breakfast Casserole
Ingredients:
- 1 1/2 Pounds sausage
- 1/2 Cup Onions
- 3 Slices Gluten-Free Bread
- 3 Cups Gluten-Free Bread Mix
- 1 tsp. Mustard Powder
- 6 Eggs beaten
- 2 Cups Milk or non-dairy alternative
- 1 Pound Cheddar Cheese shredded
Directions:
- Cook and drain sausage and onions. Mix all ingredients except cheese.
- Pour into 11×17-inch pan or two smaller pans. Top with cheese. Bake at 350˚ F for 40 minutes.
- Cut into squares and serve warm. Store leftovers in fridge for up to one week, or cut into squares and freeze.
