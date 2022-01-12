Breakfast Casserole

Breakfast Casserole

Ingredients:

  • 1 1/2 Pounds sausage
  • 1/2 Cup Onions
  • 3 Slices Gluten-Free Bread
  • 3 Cups Gluten-Free Bread Mix
  • 1 tsp. Mustard Powder
  • 6 Eggs beaten
  • 2 Cups Milk or non-dairy alternative
  • 1 Pound Cheddar Cheese shredded

Directions:

  1. Cook and drain sausage and onions. Mix all ingredients except cheese.
  2. Pour into 11×17-inch pan or two smaller pans. Top with cheese. Bake at 350˚ F for 40 minutes.
  3. Cut into squares and serve warm. Store leftovers in fridge for up to one week, or cut into squares and freeze.

