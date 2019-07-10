Banana Drops
Originally Published: July 6, 1972
Yield: 6 dozen cookies
Ingredients:
- 1 cup oleo
- 2 cups granulated sugar
- 3 eggs
- 1 1/2 cups mashed bananas (3 large)
- 1 tsp. vanilla
- 4 cups flour
- 2 tsp. baking powder
- 1/2 tsp. baking soda
- 1/2 tsp. salt
Directions:
- Cream butter thoroughly, adding sugar gradually.
- Stir in the well-beaten eggs then the vanilla.
- Sift flour, measure and sift again with baking powder, soda and salt. Add alternately with the mashed bananas.
- Drop by teaspoonfuls on greased baking sheet. Bake at 375°F. for 12 to 15 minutes. Can ice with powdered sugar icing. Freezes well, too.
