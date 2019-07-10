Banana Drops

By -
0
1

Banana Drops
Originally Published: July 6, 1972
Yield: 6 dozen cookies

Ingredients:

  • 1 cup oleo
  • 2 cups granulated sugar
  • 3 eggs
  • 1 1/2 cups mashed bananas (3 large)
  • 1 tsp. vanilla
  • 4 cups flour
  • 2 tsp. baking powder
  • 1/2 tsp. baking soda
  • 1/2 tsp. salt

Directions:

  1. Cream butter thoroughly, adding sugar gradually.
  2. Stir in the well-beaten eggs then the vanilla.
  3. Sift flour, measure and sift again with baking powder, soda and salt. Add alternately with the mashed bananas.
  4. Drop by teaspoonfuls on greased baking sheet. Bake at 375°F. for 12 to 15 minutes. Can ice with powdered sugar icing. Freezes well, too.

STAY INFORMED. SIGN UP!

Up-to-date agriculture news in your inbox!

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Receive emails as this discussion progresses.