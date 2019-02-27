Bananas Foster French Toast
Yield: 6 servings
Prep time:5 minutes
Refridgeration Time time: 8 hours
Cooking time:40 minutes
Total time:8 hours 45 minutes
Ingredients:
- 8 slices cinnamon bread, cut into 1/2-inch cubes (about 8 cups)
- 8 eggs
- 1 cup milk
- 2 1/2 cups real maple syrup
- 1 teaspoon rum extract
- 6 ripe bananas, cut into 1/2-inch slices
- 1 cup chopped pecans
Directions:
- Spray bottom of 13×9-inch (3-quart) baking dish with cooking spray. Arrange bread cubes in baking dish.
- In large bowl, beat eggs, milk and 1/2 cup of the maple syrup with wire whisk. Pour over bread in baking dish. Cover and refrigerate 8 hours or overnight.
- Heat oven to 350°F. Uncover; bake 35 to 40 minutes or until golden brown along edges. Let stand 7 to 10 minutes before serving.
- Meanwhile, in medium microwavable bowl, microwave remaining 2 cups maple syrup uncovered on High 1 to 2 minutes, stirring every 30 seconds, until warm. Stir in rum extract.
- Sprinkle banana slices and pecans evenly over bread; drizzle with 1 cup of the warmed syrup mixture. Serve immediately with remaining syrup.
